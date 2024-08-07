Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Frustrated employee': Man's desperate struggle to exit Mumbai local train sparks online reactions (WATCH)

    The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) reported that the city's suburban rail system operates 2,813 trains, managed by Western Railway and Central Railway. On a typical weekday, the system transports over 8 million passengers, making it one of the busiest suburban rail networks in the world.

    Local trains in Mumbai is often referred to as the 'lifeline of the city', are notorious for their severe overcrowding. A recent viral video has highlighted this issue, showing a man struggling to deboard from a packed train while a throng of passengers simultaneously attempts to board.

    Shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gharkekalesh, the video is captioned "Spirit of Mumbai Kinda Kalesh". The footage shows the man desperately pushing through the crowd, which continuously pulls him back in the opposite direction. In a desperate attempt to break free, he starts hitting people in the crowd but eventually slips and falls onto the platform.

    Since being posted on August 5, the video has amassed around 1 million views and garnered about 225 comments.

    A common advisory for suburban train travel is to allow passengers to disembark before attempting to board. However, this incident highlights the frequent disregard for this guideline.

    Social media users have had varied reactions to the video. One user commented, "I feel you just have to stand there and you will automatically reach your destination..." Another remarked, "If you visit Mumbai, every local train seems to be like that only. There is nothing to get surprised."

    A third user humorously dubbed the man as the "frustrated employee of the year," while another quipped, "Commando training le kar please chala kare Mumbai local train me (One should undergo commando training to travel on a Mumbai local train)."

    Several users pointed out that the incident occurred in a first-class coach. "This is a first-class coach... Imagine the situation in second class... Pity," noted one user.

    During peak hours, more than 2.2 million passengers travel on Mumbai local trains, highlighting the immense pressure on the system and the challenges faced by daily commuters.

