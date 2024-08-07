Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Air India evacuates 205 from Dhaka amid unrest, airlines resume scheduled flights

    A special Air India flight evacuated 205 individuals from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday. Also, major airlines have resumed their scheduled flights between the nations.

    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, a special Air India flight evacuated 205 individuals, including six infants, from Dhaka to New Delhi on Wednesday (Aug 7). As per the officials, the chartered flight departed New Delhi for Dhaka on Tuesday (Aug 6) on short notice, despite infrastructure challenges and brought back 205 individuals to New Delhi.

    Also Read: Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to head Bangladesh interim Govt, endorses free elections for 'lasting peace'

    Meanwhile, major airlines have resumed their scheduled flights between the nations. Air India will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector. Previously, Air India's morning flight was cancelled, while Vistara and IndiGo had also canceled their Tuesday flights to Dhaka.

    Owing to the current situation in Bangladesh, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling for passengers with confirmed bookings on flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7.

    Vistara runs daily flights from Mumbai to Dhaka and three weekly services from Delhi to the Bangladesh capital. IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka. The airliner also operates two daily flights from Kolkata to Dhaka.

    Bangladesh has experienced significant turmoil recently, leading to resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday. Massive protests, initially sparked by a job quota scheme, escalated into demands for Hasina's removal from her position after 15 years in power.

    Meanwhile, following violent incidents, multiple bodies have been discovered across the country on Tuesday. This includes at least 29 individuals affiliated with the Awami League, its associated organizations, and their family members. 

    Also Read: Bangladesh unrest: Bodies of at least Awami League leaders, family members found amidst escalating violence

