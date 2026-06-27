Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar paid tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary, hailing his exemplary leadership during the 1971 war and his enduring legacy as a military icon.

Political Leaders Pay Homage

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday paid tribute to legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary, remembering his leadership, courage and contribution to India's military history.

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In a post on X, Puri said, "My humble tributes to the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Ji on his death anniversary."

Highlighting Manekshaw's legacy, he noted his historic role as one of India's most decorated military leaders and the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to the rank of Field Marshal. "A visionary military leader and one of India's most decorated soldiers, he was the first Indian Army officer to be elevated to the rank of Field Marshal. As the former Chief of the Indian Army, his exemplary leadership during the 1971 war remains a defining chapter in our nation's military history," he wrote. Puri added that Manekshaw's service continues to inspire future generations. "His courage, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to the nation will continue to inspire generations," he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also remembered Manekshaw on his death anniversary, highlighting his leadership, strategic brilliance and contribution to India's victory in the 1971 war.

In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "Remembering the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary. A soldier's soldier and an exceptional commander, his strategic brilliance and leadership during the 1971 war secured one of India's finest military victories." He added that Manekshaw's service to the nation continues to inspire generations. "His extraordinary service to the nation remains an enduring source of pride and inspiration," he said.

An Illustrious Military Career

Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was selected for the first batch of 40 cadets for the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 12 FF Rifles on February 4, 1934. He participated in several actions against the Japanese during the First Burma Campaign.

He was captured from the Sittang River during the Japanese advance towards Pegu and Rangoon. Field Marshal (then Captain) Manekshaw led his company with courage and determination despite being wounded. He was awarded the Military Cross (MC) for his gallantry and leadership.

He was later wounded a second time and evacuated to India. As Chief of the Army Staff, he served the nation by inculcating efficient war-winning methods into the Indian Army. As Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, he weaved the Army, Navy and Air Force into a well-coordinated team, working in complete harmony, resulting in the defeat of the Pakistani Army on the Eastern Front.

The Field Marshal died on June 27, 2008, after a long illness, at the age of 94. The hero will be remembered forever. (ANI)