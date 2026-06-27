DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP's Nainar Nagendran slammed the TVK government's appointment of Karnataka-based K Venkata Narayanan as a special representative, questioning if he would represent Tamil Nadu's interests on issues like the Mekedatu dam.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi on Saturday slammed the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam-led Tamil Nadu government over the appointment of K Venkata Narayanan as special representative of the state to New Delhi, asking whether the party didn't have anyone more qualified for the position within Tamil Nadu. Venkata Narayan, who hails from Karnataka and is the chairperson of production house KVN Productions, is also the co-producer of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's upcoming movie Jana Nayagan.

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Kanimozhi Questions Potential Conflict of Interest

In her 'X' post, Kanimozhi also asked whether Venkata Narayan would act as a representative of his home state or Tamil Nadu when issues related to state's rights, such as a Mekedatu Dam, come up. "I have only two questions: In a government-level role that requires a voice in Delhi to advocate for Tamil Nadu's rights--a position equivalent to that of a Minister--the TVK (Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam) leadership has appointed someone from Karnataka. Is there not a single person from Tamil Nadu qualified enough for this position within the TVK? Regarding matters concerning Tamil Nadu's rights, such as the Mekedatu dam issue, will the person currently selected act as a representative for Tamil Nadu, or will they act as a representative for their home state of Karnataka?," Kanimozhi said.

BJP Calls Appointment a 'Great Betrayal'

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran also slammed the Vijay government, saying that the appointment of Venkata Narayana as state's special representative to New Delhi is a great betrayal to the people here. "Appointing Venkat Narayana, who hails from Karnataka, as the Tamil Nadu government's Delhi Special Representative is unjustified and a 'great betrayal' of the people of Tamil Nadu. How Tamil Nadu's interests would be safeguarded if a person from Karnataka represented the state in New Delhi," said Nagendran.

Govt Calls Appointment 'Temporary'

Tamil Nadu government on Friday said Venkata Raman Narayana would hold the position 'temporarily' as soon as he assumes office. (ANI)