A viral video from Mexico shows politician Yoloczin Domínguez appearing to sprinkle white powder on Governor Evelyn Salgado's dress during a hug. Witchcraft claims have surfaced online, but the substance remains unidentified.

A bizarre video from Mexico has gone viral after politician Yoloczin Domínguez was seen appearing to sprinkle a mysterious white powder onto the dress of Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado during a public embrace. The incident reportedly took place on September 15, during Mexico's Independence Day celebrations. In the footage, Domínguez approaches Salgado and shares a hug, but appears to make an unusual hand movement near the governor's dress. The moment went largely unnoticed initially but has recently attracted widespread attention online, with viewers questioning what exactly happened during the interaction.

Social media users speculate about witchcraft

The unusual gesture quickly triggered speculation across social media, with several users suggesting that the unidentified white substance could have been part of a witchcraft ritual. Some online discussions even claimed that the alleged act was intended to influence or control the governor. The bizarre interpretation turned an otherwise ordinary public interaction into a viral controversy. However, the substance has not been identified, and there is no verified evidence to suggest that it was connected to witchcraft or any supernatural practice. The claims circulating online remain speculation, rather than established facts.

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Yoloczin Domínguez denies allegations

Responding to the controversy, Domínguez denied the allegations and questioned whether the viral footage was authentic. She reportedly suggested that the video could have been manipulated using artificial intelligence, raising further questions about the clip's origins. Meanwhile, the incident has fuelled discussions about how quickly unusual moments can be taken out of context and amplified on social media. Despite the growing online attention, there has been no confirmed explanation identifying the substance or establishing what Domínguez was doing during the embrace. For now, the viral video has raised more questions than answers, with the actual circumstances surrounding the incident remaining unclear.