From releasing cheetahs to launching PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana; here's PM Modi's 72nd birthday plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule on his birthday, on September 17. He will deliver key speeches at four events focused on wildlife and the environment, women's empowerment, skills and youth development, and next-generation infrastructure.

PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and release cheetahs in Kuno National Park. He will then attend a self-help group, sammelan in Karahal, Sheopur, with women SHG members and community resource persons.

On the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, the Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation of ITI students. This programme will enrol approximately 40 lakh students.

Later, he will launch National Logistics Policy and speak at the event in the evening. The Prime Minister's release of wild Cheetahs in Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and habitat.

In 1952, the cheetah was declared extinct in India. The cheetahs to be released are from Namibia and were brought in under an agreement signed earlier this year.

The cheetah is being introduced into India as part of Project Cheetah, the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.

Cheetahs will aid in the restoration of open forest and grassland ecosystems in India. This will benefit society by preserving biodiversity and improving ecosystem services such as water security, carbon sequestration, and soil moisture conservation.

This effort, consistent with the Prime Minister's commitment to environmental protection and wildlife conservation, will also improve livelihood opportunities for the local community through eco-development and ecotourism activities.

The Prime Minister will attend the SHG Sammelan in Karahal, Sheopur. Thousands of women Self Help Group (SHG) members/community resource persons will attend the event, which is part of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate four PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana skilling centres for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG).

DAY-NRLM aims to gradually mobilise poor rural households into SHGs and provide them with long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, increase their incomes, and improve their quality of life.

The Mission also works to empower women SHG members through behaviour change communication and awareness generation on issues such as domestic violence, women's education and other gender-related concerns, nutrition, sanitation, and health.

