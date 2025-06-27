DRI seizes Rs 9 crore worth of Pakistani-origin goods smuggled via Dubai under 'Operation Deep Manifest', exposing financial links and trade policy violations.

In a major enforcement drive that sheds light on the country’s heightened vigilance following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attacks, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized goods worth Rs 9 crore in a targeted operation against illegal imports from Pakistan.

Dubbed ‘Operation Deep Manifest’, the mission has exposed a sophisticated smuggling network attempting to circumvent India’s import restrictions by routing Pakistani-origin goods through Dubai.

39 Containers Seized at Nhava Sheva

According to the Finance Ministry, the operation led to the seizure of 39 containers carrying 1,115 metric tonnes of goods at Nhava Sheva port in Maharashtra.

“In two separate cases, these consignments were seized at Nhava Sheva port. The consignments were falsely declared as UAE-origin, masking their Pakistani origin. However, investigations revealed that these goods actually originated from Pakistan and were merely transshipped via Dubai for import into India,” the ministry stated on Thursday.

The operation also led to the arrest of a partner of an importing firm involved in the illegal consignments.

From Karachi to India via Jebel Ali: The Paper Trail

As per officials investigating the cargo movement, goods were initially shipped from Karachi, Pakistan to Dubai, transferred into a different set of containers and vessels, and then sent to India.

"Investigations revealed that the goods were initially transported from Pakistan to Dubai on one set of containers and vessels and subsequently transferred to another set of containers and vessels bound for India,” the statement read.

Supporting documentation and digital evidence point to transshipments at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, carefully designed to obscure the origin of the shipments.

Financial Links to Pakistan Raise Alarm

The probe has also unearthed money transfers and financial linkages with Pakistani entities, triggering concerns over illicit financial flows and potential national security implications. “Furthermore, it said, money transfers/financial linkages with Pakistani entities were traced, raising serious concerns about illicit financial flows,” the ministry said.

The government suspects that this network of trade violations may have been backed by a complex chain involving Pakistani and UAE nationals, all working in tandem to bypass India’s trade restrictions.

Backdrop: A Ban Prompted by Terror Attacks

The operation comes weeks after the terror attacks in Pahalgam, which prompted the Indian government to tighten its trade policy. As of May 2, 2025, a blanket ban was imposed on the direct or indirect import and transit of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistani goods attracted a 200 per cent customs duty, a deterrent that still failed to dissuade some traders from attempting to profit through falsified paperwork and manipulated shipping routes.

“Despite these stringent measures, some importers attempt to bypass the government policy by misdeclaring the origin of goods and manipulating the related shipping documents,” the Finance Ministry said.

DRI’s Vigil Amplified Under Operation Sindoor

The enforcement action is part of a broader national strategy. In the context of “Operation Sindoor”, a counterterrorism and security umbrella, the DRI has ramped up its intelligence-gathering capabilities and data analytics monitoring to flag suspicious shipments.

“In the context of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the prevailing heightened security environment, DRI intensified its vigil through augmented intelligence gathering and data analytics to target consignments emanating from Pakistan,” the statement noted. The proactive approach, the ministry said, has already resulted in high-value seizures.