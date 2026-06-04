Following a tragic fire in a Muzaffarpur hospital's ICU that claimed at least four lives, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has announced an immediate ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, on Thursday, expressed his profound grief and announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives following the tragic fire at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. The Chief Minister confirmed that the state government has ordered an immediate ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each victim.

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CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Samrat Choudhary took to X to express his grief and announced financial assistance for the families of those who lost their lives in the incident. He wrote, "The loss of four lives in a fire at a private hospital in Muzaffarpur is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the families during this difficult time." "Instructions have been issued to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of 4 lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased. The local administration is fully alert, and appropriate arrangements have been made at the district hospitals for the treatment of the injured," the post read.

3 Confirmed Dead, Rescue Operations Underway

Meanwhile, 3 people were confirmed dead in a massive blaze that erupted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. Emergency teams were dispatched to the site early this morning, where they managed to bring the flames under control and prevent further spread.

According to District Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, Subrat Kumar Sen, three people are confirmed dead, while several others are feared to have lost their lives in the incident. "Several lives were lost following a massive fire that broke out in the ICU of Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Firefighting teams, arriving promptly at the scene, have successfully brought the blaze under control. Reports received so far indicate fatalities," DM Sen said.

Further details are awaited.

Incident Follows Delhi Hotel Fire Tragedy

This comes a day after 21 people were killed after a massive fire broke out in a hotel building in Malviya Nagar in the national capital. (ANI)