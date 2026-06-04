Following a deadly fire in a Malviya Nagar hotel that killed 21, Delhi Police have arrested owner Lovkesh Bajaj and are searching for the manager. Bajaj claims he delegated operations and was unaware the hotel lacked a Fire NOC.

The Delhi Police is conducting search operations across various parts of the national capital to apprehend the manager of the Malviya Nagar hotel, where 21 people lost their lives after a fire broke out on Wednesday. The development comes after the arrest of the hotel's owner, Lovkesh Bajaj. Delhi Police have registered an FIR against him at the Malviya Nagar Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 105, 326(g), 324(5), 125(a), 125(b), and 287.

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Section 105 of the BNS pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Section 326(g) deals with causing damage to property or places through fire or explosive substances. Section 324(5) relates to mischief causing damage, Sections 125(a) and 125(b) concern acts endangering the life or personal safety of others, and Section 287 addresses negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible material.

Owner's Statement to Police

Meanwhile, accused Lovkesh Bajaj, who was arrested after a deadly fire broke out in Malviya Nagar a day earlier, has told Delhi Police during interrogation that he did not have time to personally manage or oversee the premises, sources said. 12 foreign nationals and 9 Indians were among the 21 people who were killed in the blaze.

Sources also stated that Bajaj claimed he had delegated day-to-day operations of the establishment to "another person", who was handling billing, accounts and overall management.

He further allegedly told investigators that structural changes, including an increase in room size and modifications, were suggested by another person, who assured him that such arrangements were "routine" and that "everything works in Delhi," sources added.

Investigation Widens

During questioning, Bajaj is also learnt to have admitted that the premises did not have a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Sources said Delhi Police is now verifying records from the electricity department and other agencies to check approvals, permissions and compliance related to the premises, including structural alterations. Police are also examining ownership and control of multiple properties linked to the accused as part of the wider probe. (ANI)