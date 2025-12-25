Following a recent physical assault, the man was apprehended within 24 hours. He faces charges including assault, stalking, and sexual harassment, highlighting the risks of online interactions escalating into real-world violence.

Bengaluru police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stalking and assaulting a young woman he met through Instagram, in an incident that has highlighted growing concerns about online interactions turning into real-world harassment. The arrest was made swiftly after the victim, identified only as Archana, a 21-year-old tele-caller, filed a complaint detailing months of harassment by the accused.

According to the police complaint, the two first established contact in September after the accused responded to an Instagram advertisement the woman had posted for her employer. The pair communicated and met in person several times, and the accused initially displayed polite behaviour during their interactions around Nagarabhavi. However, over time his conduct reportedly shifted, and he began pressuring her to enter into a romantic relationship, which she consistently refused.

Despite the rejection, Archana alleged that the man continued to follow her movements, verbally abuse her, and physically assault her on multiple occasions. The harassment became so intense that she eventually quit her job and changed her paying-guest accommodation in an attempt to avoid him, but the stalking continued.

On December 22, 2025, the latest incident allegedly occurred near her PG in Jnanajyothinagar when the accused intercepted Archana as she got down from a scooter. According to her statement, he blocked her way, assaulted her by hitting her on the head and body, and attempted to tear her clothes before fleeing the scene.

Police registered a case under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including assault, sexual harassment, stalking, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of a woman. The accused was arrested within 24 hours and is in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities are gathering additional evidence and reviewing CCTV footage to further substantiate the case.

Officials stressed that the case underscores the risks associated with unmoderated online relationships and the importance of reporting harassment early to prevent escalation into physical violence.