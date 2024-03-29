Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    From first case at 17 to first conviction at 61: Look at Mukhtar Ansari's reign of terror

    Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious mafia don in eastern Uttar Pradesh, faced over 60 criminal cases, including 16 for murder, before his demise in jail. Rising from a politically connected family, Ansari's reign ended in 2022 with multiple convictions, including life imprisonment, and the seizure of his assets worth Rs 900 crore, highlighting the ongoing struggle against organized crime.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 29, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    Mukhtar Ansari, the notorious mafia don whose criminal empire spanned over four decades in eastern Uttar Pradesh, met his demise in jail, marking the end of a long reign of terror. Ansari, facing a staggering tally of over 60 criminal cases, including 16 for murder, had evaded conviction until 2022, despite his notoriety intimidating complainants and witnesses alike.

    Born into a family with political connections, Ansari's entry into the underworld began at the age of 17, and he quickly rose to infamy, embroiled in rivalries with other crime lords like Brijesh Singh. His involvement in high-profile crimes, such as the shooting of Awadhesh Rai in 1991 and the alleged orchestration of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder in 2005, solidified his grip on the underworld.

    Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari dies in hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Banda

    Despite his political connections and influence, Ansari's downfall began with increased pressure from law enforcement agencies, particularly after the Mau riots and Rai's assassination, leading to his arrest in 2005. Subsequent legal proceedings saw rapid convictions, culminating in a series of sentences, including life imprisonment and rigorous punishment under various acts.

    Ansari received his first conviction in 2022, followed by a cascade of legal consequences, including life imprisonment for his involvement in multiple crimes, ranging from murder to forgery. The Uttar Pradesh Police's relentless crackdown also resulted in the seizure or demolition of his properties worth Rs 900 crore.

    Ansari's death in custody not only marked the end of an era but also underscored the challenges in combating organized crime in the region. Despite his demise, the repercussions of his actions continue to resonate, highlighting the complexities of law enforcement in curbing the influence of powerful criminal syndicates.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
