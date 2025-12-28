A Japanese family visiting Varanasi was harassed by a mob at Dashashwamedh Ghat. They were accused of urinating in the Ganga river, though no evidence was provided.

What was meant to be a peaceful Christmas visit to the holy city of Varanasi turned into a nightmare for a Japanese family. At the crowded Dashashwamedh Ghat, surrounded by pilgrims and tourists, the family suddenly found themselves at the centre of an angry mob, accused, abused, and left terrified.

A video of the incident, now widely shared on social media, has sparked national outrage.

Folded Hands, Not Raised Voices

In the viral clip, a Japanese tourist is seen standing with folded hands, repeatedly apologising, even though no proof is visible that the family did anything wrong. His wife and daughters stand behind him, clearly shaken.

Instead of calm conversation, they were met with loud abuses from people around them.

Those watching the video say it is heartbreaking to see guests to India being humiliated in a place that is supposed to symbolise faith, peace and compassion.

Accused Without Evidence

According to social media users and locals, the family was accused of urinating in the river Ganga. However, the video offers no evidence to support this claim.

Many pointed out that even if someone believed the tourists had done something inappropriate, the issue could have been addressed politely, without shouting, public shaming or intimidation.

'Atithi Devo Bhava' Feels Hollow Today

The incident has reignited a painful debate online, what happened to India's belief that guests are gods?

One user wrote, "If something seemed wrong, it could have been explained with love and gentleness. Why choose humiliation instead?"

The words reflect the collective discomfort many Indians now feel watching the video.

'This Is How You Kill Tourism'

The anger is not just about one family. It is about what this moment represents.

Tanmay wrote on X, "On behalf of all Indians, I apologise to the people of Japan. A violent mob surrounding foreign tourists in Modi’s own stronghold — this is not the India we claim to be a Vishwaguru."

Another user, Abhishek Modi, said the incident will hurt the city's reputation: "This will spread on WhatsApp. Tourists will stop coming. We are becoming more intolerant as a society."

Fear That Should Never Visit a Guest

The most disturbing part of the video is not the shouting — it is the fear on the faces of the Japanese women and children. Three to four people are seen continuously misbehaving with them, while the family struggles to understand what is happening.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Asianet Newsable has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)