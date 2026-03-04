Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed rumors of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's move to Rajya Sabha as a 'Holi joke.' This comes as top JDU leaders, including Kumar, held meetings to discuss strengthening the party organization ahead of upcoming polls.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday refuted the speculations suggesting that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might resign and file nomination for Rajya Sabha. "Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said.

JDU Leaders Meet Amid Speculation

Meanwhile, a meeting between the Bihar CM, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Jha and State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary is underway at the Chief Minister's residence.

Meanwhile, JD(U) MLC Sanjay Gandhi said that it will be Nitish Kumar's decision whether he wants to enter the Rajya Sabha or not. "The Chief Minister will himself decide (whether he wants to go to Rajya Sabha or not)...We had a meeting to strengthen the organisation in view of polls..." he said.

On Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, he said that the party wishes for him to be active in politics; however, Nitish Kumar is qualified to work at any post. "The workers of the party demand that he should be active in politics...Nitish Kumar has all the skills required to work at any post."

Senior leader and Bihar Minister Vijay Chaudhary also reached the residence of JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha in Patna. Before this, a meeting between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was underway at the CM's residence.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule Announced

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that polling for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections will be held on March 16, with vote counting the same day at 5 pm and the process concluding by March 20.

The elections will fill 37 seats across 10 states - Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana - whose members' terms end in April 2026. The notification was issued on February 26, commencing the election process, while the last date for nominations is March 5, scrutiny on March 6, and withdrawal by March 9. (ANI)