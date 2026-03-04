A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar on Wednesday, with 14 fire tenders deployed. Further details are awaited. This follows another fire on March 2 at a warehouse in the Tikri area, where no casualties were reported.

Fire in Sadar Bazaar

A fire broke out at a shop in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire was reported at around 4:30 pm, following which nearly 14 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Further details are awaited.

Recent Fire in Tikri Area

Earlier on March 2, A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Tikri Netaji Subhash Vihar area of Delhi on morning, prompting a swift response from the fire department. No casualties were reported. (ANI)