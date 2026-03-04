Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated Holi with supporters at his Jaipur residence, applying colours to attendees. He also performed traditional Holi puja and observed Holika Dahan, with RAC soldiers performing traditional songs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday immersed himself in the vibrant spirit of Holi, celebrating the festival of colours at his official residence in Jaipur. The event drew a large crowd of supporters, party workers, and residents, turning the venue into a lively spectacle of joy and camaraderie.

Visuals from the celebration show the Chief Minister, dressed in a traditional white kurta and actively engaging with the enthusiastic gathering. He was also seen leaning over from the stage to apply pink and yellow gulal to the faces of attendees as his own attire gradually became smeared with vibrant colours as well as flower petals amid cheers and laughter.

Traditional Rituals and Holika Dahan

Earlier on Tuesday, Sharma performed the traditional Holi puja, where he offered prayers for the continued happiness and prosperity of the people across the state.

According to a release, the Chief Minister also performed Holi puja at the Shri Raj Rajeshwari Temple premises in Jaipur. Later, he also observed the 'Holika Dahan' amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras.

During the ceremony, soldiers from the Rajasthan Police's RAC Battalion performed traditional Holi songs and danced to the rhythmic beat of the Chang. The Chief Minister took the opportunity to meet with the soldiers and offer them words of encouragement. Senior officers and employees from the Chief Minister's Office were also in attendance for the Holika Dahan proceedings.

PM Modi Extends Holi Greetings

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi and wished happiness, prosperity and success to everyone.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success - this is my heartfelt wish."

Significance of Holi

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)