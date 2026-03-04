UP CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Holi, stating the festival shows the unity of Sanatan Dharma with no discrimination. He asserted that India is safe and thriving under PM Modi's leadership, in contrast to global turmoil and anarchy.

Holi Transcends Discrimination

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, while participating in the Holi Milan ceremony at Gorakhnath Temple, applauded the Sanatani people of the world for joining in the Holi festivities, saying that there is no discrimination when it comes to celebrating festivals.

"Today is the great festival of Holi. Wherever Sanatanis live across the entire country and the world, they have celebrated this festival of colours today with great enthusiasm and excitement... Only those who haven't experienced Holi question the superiority of the Sanatan Dharma. Those who say there is discrimination here should join in Holi and see where the discrimination is. No one is small, no one is big, no one is untouchable. Everyone celebrates Holi by coming together..." he said.

India a Beacon of Safety Amidst Global Anarchy

Speaking on the occassion, CM Yogi said that in a world that fights terrorism and explosions, Indians are safe and have great pride in the country, its values, leadership, and virtue. "While explosions and terrorism are spreading around the world, humanity is suffering, anarchy is at its peak, we Indians are safe because we feel proud of the country, its leadership and the divine Avatars..." he stated.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister expressed happiness over the joyful atmosphere brought on the occassion of Holi, highlighting how such a festival is bringing in joy and enthusiasm while the world is in disarray.

Adressing the Lord Narasimha Shobha Yatra, the CM praised the "strong leadership" in India. "We are celebrating this festival of Holi in India at a time when the entire world is in disarray, unrest, and an atmosphere of anarchy. But India, under its (PM Modi's) great leadership, is enjoying this festival with joy and enthusiasm," emphasising that there is no fear, anarchy, or distrust.

Praise for 'Naya Bharat' Under PM Modi's Leadership

He also extended heartfelt greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" being preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy.

Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India's ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival," adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society.

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating heritage with progress and realising the dreams of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is walking ahead with confidence today; we can see a Naya Bharat - an India which is moving towards being Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has become a part of heritage and progress. We can take pride in the fact that in the Azadi ka Amritkaal, we have received the guidance of a leader like PM Modi. Under his leadership, India is realising the dreams of being a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

The Significance of Holi

Holi marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)