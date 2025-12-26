The viral footage shows people stealing flower pots placed for the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. The videos sparked widespread online backlash, with many criticizing the lack of civic sense and respect for public property.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, a viral phenomenon has sparked widespread discussion and backlash after videos emerged showing people stealing flower pots and decorative plants placed near the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Prerna Sthal.

The footage — widely shared on social media — appears to have been recorded shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to the city and inaugurated the memorial dedicated to former leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The viral clips show individuals, some on foot and others on two-wheelers, picking up decorative flower pots installed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) and the Municipal Corporation and carrying them away as if they were personal property. Some riders were even seen loading pots onto their vehicles within hours of the high-profile event.

The incident has triggered sharp reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief at the behaviour and questioning the lack of civic sense and respect for public property. Several comments highlighted the irony of individuals removing property that had been installed at public expense to beautify the city for a national leader’s visit. Others mocked the act as symptomatic of broader problems with societal attitudes toward shared civic assets.

Some social media users have debated whether such acts reflect a deeper civic failure or simply opportunistic behaviour, while others have suggested that better security measures and public awareness are needed when government resources are deployed for public events. The widespread online reaction underscores how quickly such scenes can shape public perceptions about community values, respect for public spaces, and the responsibility of citizens in preserving urban aesthetics.

The viral incident also revived comparisons to similar episodes from past public events where decorative items were misappropriated, prompting renewed calls for greater awareness and enforcement around the protection of public assets.