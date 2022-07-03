Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet

    A six-member team, led by caterer G Yadamma, was involved in preparing as many as 50 different dishes to treat the BJP leaders in Hyderabad.

    From Biryani to Mango Dal, here's what BJP bigwigs, including PM Modi, savoured in Hyderabad meet snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Hyderabad, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 6:17 PM IST

    From lip-smacking biryani to mango dal, several Telangana signature dishes were on the menu during lunch on Sunday for the BJP stalwarts - including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the party's two-day national executive committee meeting held in Hyderabad. 

    Though the delegates attending the meeting have been enjoying five-star hospitality for the last two days, the Telangana BJP chose to introduce them to the specialised Telangana food items, BJP sources said. 

    State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay, who engaged caterer G Yadamma, was the person who prepared the menu, keeping in view the taste of the leaders from different parts of the country. 

    Also read:Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

    "A six-member team, led by Yadamma, was involved in preparing as many as 50 different dishes to treat apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president J P Nadda besides Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and executive members," a BJP release said. 

    Apart from items served for lunch, even snacks, sweets and desserts were prepared, Telangana style, it further said. The main course comprised tomato-beans curry, aloo kurma (potato gravy), bagara baingan (spicy brinjal), ivy gourd-coconut fry, Okra- cashew and groundnut fry, ridge gourd fry with meal-maker flakes, methi-moong dal fry, mango dal, biryani, pulihora, pudina rice, white rice, curd rice, Gongura pickle, cucumber chutney, tomato chutney and bottle gourd chutney. 

    Similarly, snacks included 'Gaarelu' made of moong dal, sakinaalu, makka gudaalu and sarva pindi with various chutneys prepared with tomato, groundnut, coconut and chillis, the BJP said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 6:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet - adt

    Next 30 to 40 years will be BJP's era: Amit Shah at party's national executive meet

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor snt

    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

    India Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme snt

    Tejas aircraft emerges as top choice for Malaysia's fighter jet programme

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to expand cabinet on Monday - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann likely to expand cabinet on Monday

    Watch Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    Watch: Shinde camp MLA Yamini Jadhav faces 'ED, ED' taunts in Maharashtra Assembly

    Recent Stories

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon - adt

    From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday RBA

    Pictures and video: Here's what Disha Patani did on Sunday

    football Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell snt

    Piers Morgan trolled for suggesting Ronaldo join Arsenal after Man United exit bombshell

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how Indian cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42-ayh

    Happy Birthday Harbhajan Singh: Here's how cricket fraternity wished him on turning 42

    Watch Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference RBA

    Watch: Cardi B, Kanye West's 'Hot Sh*t' song makes late WWE star Jimmy Snuka reference

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon