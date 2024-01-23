From Ayodhya to India's future: PM Modi's letter to President Murmu on Ram temple consecration

President Murmu's earlier letter had lauded PM Modi for the 11-day Anushthan and commended his commitment to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (January 23) penned a heartfelt letter to President Draupadi Murmu, expressing gratitude for her good wishes and affection. The Prime Minister, who undertook an 11-day fasting ritual as part of the Ayodhya Dham visit, shared his emotional experience as a pilgrim. He described witnessing the consecration at the holy land where faith and history converge as a privilege and a responsibility.

President Murmu's earlier letter had lauded PM Modi for the 11-day Anushthan and commended his commitment to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. PM Modi expressed his appreciation for her inspiring words, highlighting the role of Lord Ram's eternal thoughts in driving the country's progress and development.

Reflecting on the monumental occasion, PM Modi emphasized the energy derived from Lord Ram's principles, serving as a foundation for initiatives focused on the welfare and empowerment of the poor. He credited the collective efforts inspired by Lord Ram's teachings for lifting around 25 crore people out of poverty in the past decade.

In the letter, PM Modi conveyed his belief that the grand temple of Shri Ram would continue to inspire the nation to create new models of success and development. He expressed confidence that, guided by President Murmu's leadership, India would march forward on the path of progress and duty.

President Murmu's initial letter had underscored the sacred nature of PM Modi's 11-day Anushthan, recognizing it as both a ritual and a spiritual act of sacrifice and submission to Prabhu Shri Ram. She acknowledged Mahatma Gandhi's adherence to Lord Ram's principles and reliance on Ramanama until his last breath.

