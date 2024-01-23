Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ram mandir: Pickpockets prey on pilgrims during Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration

    In the wake of the grand opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, pickpockets are capitalizing on the massive influx of devotees, targeting handbags and pockets to pilfer cash and valuables. The surge in pilgrims reached its peak after Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the consecration ceremony, with devotees lining up since the previous night for a chance at a glimpse of Lord Ram.

    One such victim, Purnima, who traveled from Canada for the pilgrimage, experienced the theft firsthand. Despite securely holding onto her handbag amid the crowded queues, she discovered the disappearance of money, accompanied by fine cuts, presumably made by a blade. Expressing frustration, she emphasized the need for better administration to ensure the safety of devotees.

    Purnima's friend, Prapti from Ahmedabad, faced a similar fate, with her sling bag's zip being opened, resulting in the theft of essential documents like Aadhaar card, ATM card, and driver's license. The victims suspect the involvement of a criminal gang from outside Ayodhya, as local residents vouched for the honesty of auto-rickshaw operators, bus drivers, and cab drivers in the city.

    Several other pilgrims shared similar stories of falling prey to pickpockets over the past two days, losing money and valuable items. To counter this growing issue, Purnima urged the administration to implement proper arrangements at the temple, facilitating organized queues for devotees and preventing such incidents.

    Kalyan from Andhra Pradesh, another victim, visited a cyber cafe near the temple to register an online complaint after his cellphone was stolen in the crowd. The cafe owner, Vinod, revealed that at least 20 people had approached him over the past two days to report thefts, signaling the presence of a organized gang specifically targeting the devotees.

    As the holy city grapples with this surge in pickpocketing incidents, the plea from affected devotees underscores the urgency for enhanced security measures and organized crowd management at Ayodhya's newly inaugurated Ram Temple.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 5:18 PM IST
