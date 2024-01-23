White marble Ram Lalla finds place in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir despite sanctum sanctorum setback

The white marble idol, adorned with intricate craftsmanship, portrays Ram Lalla holding a golden bow and arrow, with an arch-like structure behind the deity featuring smaller sculptures representing various incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

In the sacred precincts of Ayodhya's grand Ram Temple, while the black stone idol of Ram Lalla takes its revered place in the sanctum sanctorum, two other exquisite idols, including a white marble creation by Rajasthan's Satyanarayan Pandey, find their designated spots elsewhere in the temple complex.

The white marble idol, adorned with intricate craftsmanship, portrays Ram Lalla holding a golden bow and arrow, with an arch-like structure behind the deity featuring smaller sculptures representing various incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Despite not gracing the temple's central sanctum, this idol aligns with the trust's prescribed dimensions.

Ram mandir: Pickpockets prey on pilgrims during Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration

A photograph obtained by a news agency showcased the detailed work on the white marble idol, showcasing the meticulous carving of jewellery and clothing on the deity. Meanwhile, the 51-inch black granite idol, now the focal point of the sanctum sanctorum, stands as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

The idol, carved from a rock dating back 2.5 billion years, was brought from Karnataka and excavated in Gujjegowdanapura, Mysuru. Notably, this rock is highly durable and resistant to climatic variations, ensuring the idol's longevity with minimal maintenance.

National Institute of Rock Mechanics HS Venkatesh emphasized the durability of the rock, stating that it could withstand thousands of years in the subtropical zone. The discovery of the quality rock was brought to the temple trust's attention during a levelling exercise on agricultural land, thanks to a local contractor.

Ayodhya's grand temple names new Ram Lalla idol 'Balak Ram' in historic consecration

A jubilant Yogiraj, who attended the 'pran pratistha' ceremony in Ayodhya, expressed his deep gratitude for being chosen for the sacred task, calling it the best day of his life. Alongside Yogiraj and Pandey, Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka also sculpted an idol, which, although not placed in the sanctum sanctorum, finds its designated spot within the temple premises. As construction continues, parts of the temple, including the yet-to-be-built first floor housing the idols of Raja Ram, Sita, Laxman, and Hanuman, await completion.