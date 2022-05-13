Friday the 13th: Here's what Twitter is upto on this spooky day

People have turned to multiple platforms to publish various messages linked to the day, to the point that the phrases "Friday the 13th" are trending on Twitter.

People often look forward to Friday since it signifies the conclusion of the work week and opens the door to a relaxed weekend. Today will be the same for many people, unless they have the irrational fear of Friday on the 13th of the month.

People have turned to multiple platforms to publish various messages linked to the day, to the point that the phrases "Friday the 13th" are trending on Twitter.

Also Read | Friday the 13th: Know about Paraskevidekatriaphobia, superstitions and history

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

Though the origin of this day, which has long been seen to be a harbinger of bad luck, is unknown, there are various hypotheses that attempt to explain why this specific day and date combination is regarded as gloomy and eerie by many. The accounts of real-life tragic happenings that occurred on this purportedly cursed day add to the terror. The date's popularity, or in this instance dislike, has generated a profitable horror film franchise under the title "Friday the 13th."

It is supposed to be the unluckiest day of the year, thus people avoid ladders, salt, mirrors, cats, and other items. Western superstition evolved from the biblical theory of Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his followers, which also included 13 others.