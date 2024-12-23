Four children killed, one critically injured in wall collapse at brick kiln in Haryana's Hisar

A tragic incident occurred at a brick kiln in Hisar, Haryana, where a wall collapse killed four children and critically injured another child.

Hisar: A tragic incident occurred in Budana village, Hisar, Haryana, when a wall at a brick kiln collapsed, killing four children who were sleeping. The children were resting while their parents worked at the kiln overnight. One child was seriously injured and has been hospitalized.

The deceased children were identified as Nisha (three months old), Suraj (9 years old), Nandini (5 years old), and Vivek (9 years old). The children’s parents, originally from Uttar Pradesh, had moved to Hisar to work at the brick kiln. At the time of the incident, some workers and children were sleeping under a wall near the kiln’s chimney.

Suraj, Nandini, and Vivek died instantly at the scene, while Nisha succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Five-year-old Gauri, who was also injured in the collapse, was rushed to Hisar Civil Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

The children were from Badhav village in Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have stated that no formal complaint has been filed regarding the incident yet.

