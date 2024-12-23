Uttar Pradesh: BHU student attempts suicide over boyfriend's refusal to watch Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 has achieved massive success and broken records at the box office. However, a young woman attempted suicide after her boyfriend refused to watch the movie.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 4:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 4:47 PM IST

Pushpa 2 The Rule breaks box office records

Released amidst high expectations, Pushpa captivated audiences across both South and North India. Its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, premiered worldwide on December 5, creating a buzz with record-breaking collections.

Released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered the opening-day records previously set by Jawan and RRR.

article_image2

Pushpa 2 on track to break all-time records

Pushpa 2: The Rule amassed an impressive Rs 1,508 crores in just 15 days, achieving the rare feat of being the fastest film to reach this milestone. Based on its latest collections, the film is poised to surpass the all-time highest-grossing Indian movies, Dangal (Rs 2,070.30 crores) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1,786.06 crores).

article_image3

BHU student attempts suicide over Pushpa 2

A young woman attempted suicide after her boyfriend refused to take her to watch Pushpa 2. The incident occurred in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, and her condition is reported to be critical.

The 22-year-old student, enrolled at a college affiliated with Banaras Hindu University, had traveled to Varanasi with her boyfriend for a trip. After checking into a hotel, she reportedly asked him to accompany her to watch Pushpa 2.

article_image4

Boyfriend in custody after suicide attempt

Upset by her boyfriend's refusal, a young woman jumped from the third floor of a hotel. Locals immediately rushed her to the hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical. The police have taken the boyfriend into custody and are investigating the matter.

article_image5

Pushpa 2 cast and crew details

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers with a huge budget, the film features Kannada beauty Rashmika Mandanna, who once again impresses as Srivalli. In the sequel, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Shanmukh, Ajay, and Sritej play key roles.

