Tamil Nadu: Chennai professor found dead in washroom with plastic around neck, police launch probe

Chennai: A shocking discovery was made in the Sriram Nagar neighborhood of Maduravoyal, Chennai, where the lifeless body of 32-year-old Professor Prakhar Kumar Kharwar was found in the washroom of his rented residence.

Kharwar's wife, Akansha, grew concerned when her husband failed to answer her calls on Sunday. She promptly informed her husband's colleague, Soni, who then alerted the Maduravoyal police station. Inspector of Police Bhoopathy Raj and CMBT Inspector of Police Arul Manimaran swiftly responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the police found the main entrance locked from the outside, while the rear door was left open. As they entered the house, they were met with a disturbing sight- Kharwar's lifeless body lay in the washroom, with a plastic cover wrapped around his neck.

The police have registered a case and sent Kharwar's body to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital for an autopsy. Kharwar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was an assistant professor in the mechanical engineering department at the Chennai Institute of Technology in Kundrathur.

