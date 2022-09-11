Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag

    According to reports, Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally on Saturday. The pilot of the plane then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely.

    Former Pak PM Imran Khan escapes plane crash, makes emergency landing due to technical snag AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 3:54 PM IST

    A plane carrying former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday escaped a crash as the aircraft made an emergency landing due to technical glitch mid-air.

    According to reports, Imran Khan was on his way to Gujranwala by a special plane to address a rally on Saturday. The pilot of the plane then contacted the control tower and managed to land the plane safely. 

    Also read: Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

    It is to be noted Khan continued his journey to Gujranwala by road after the emergency landing.

    Quoting PTI leader Azhar Mashwani, Daily Pakistan reported that Khan's plane returned to Islamabad soon after takeoff due to bad weather.

    Also read: Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe

    "Reports of any technical fault in the aircraft are incorrect," the PTI leader tweeted.

    Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman has given a call to the workers and people to come out in different places of the country yesterday to show solidarity with him.

    Speaking at the rally in Gujranwala, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman directly addressed the establishment and warned that it will be held responsible if the country and economy were to "plummet any further" under the incumbent government.

    Also read: Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    "I want to ask the establishment ... the way this government is taking this country and economy down ... I know that you call yourself neutral but this nation will hold you responsible for the way the country is going down. They will hold you responsible because you could have prevented the country getting mired in this swamp but you did not do anything," he added.

    Imran Khan is facing contempt of court charges for making controversial remarks against a female judge.

    Last Updated Sep 11, 2022, 3:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know AJR

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe - adt

    Buses tenders cancelled: AAP hits back after LG's nod for CBI probe

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD AJR

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    Maharashtra MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit - adt

    Maharashtra: MVA allies irked over CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech AJR

    PM Modi pays tribute to Vinoba Bhave; recalls Swami Vivekananda's iconic Chicago speech

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022 Final, PAK vs SL: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, prediction, where to watch and more

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui RBA

    Post MMS controversy, Lock Upp star Anjali Arora confesses that she misses Munawar Faruqui

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details - adt

    JEE Advanced AAT 2022: Registration process begins; know deadline, exam pattern, other details

    England vs South Africa, ENG vs SA 2022: We know how much The Queen (Elizabeth II) loved the sport - Ben Stokes-ayh

    ENG vs SA 2022: 'We know how much The Queen loved the sport' - Ben Stokes

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know AJR

    Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new political party in 10 days: All you need to know

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon