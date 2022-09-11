Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Heavy rain lashes Odisha, depression forms over Bay Of Bengal: IMD

    Senior weather scientist US Dash said Odisha has received widespread showers due to the low pressure, with Dhenkanal recording 114 mm rainfall till 5.30 am of Sunday, followed by 106 mm in Koraput.

    First Published Sep 11, 2022, 1:44 PM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall across Odisha and said a well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal intensifying into a depression.

    According to the IMD, the system is about 20km northwest of Gopalpur and is likely to move west-northwestwards across south Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours before it weakens. Since Saturday, several parts of Odisha had already been witnessing rainfall activities.

    Senior weather scientist US Dash said Odisha has received widespread showers due to the low pressure, with Dhenkanal recording 114 mm rainfall till 5.30 am of Sunday, followed by 106 mm in Koraput.

    Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, has issued advisories for the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, asking the administration to make arrangements to drain out excess water. The RMC also urged people to check for road conditions and traffic congestion before leaving homes.

    The weatherman has also issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Bargarh till 8.30 am of September 12.

    It has also issued a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for Khurda, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati, Deogarh and Puri.

    The IMD, in a bulletin said that squally weather with surface wind speed reaching up to 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely over the sea along and off Odisha coast and north-west adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal till September 12.

    IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that Odisha is likely to witness more rainfall activities as a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to brew over the Bay of Bengal around September 17-18.

    The state government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared and deal with crisis situations as per protocol.

