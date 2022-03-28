Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna's custody extended till April 11

    The CBI arrested Ramkrishna earlier this month as part of its investigation into stock market manipulation. Ramkrishna is being questioned about the NSE irregularities that occurred during her tenure.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 4:51 PM IST

    A Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in the NSE co-location case. The custody was extended until April 11.

    The court will also rule on an application from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to obtain Ramkrishna's handwriting specimens while she is in custody.

    On Saturday, the court had sought the CBI's reply within two weeks on the bail petition of Ramkrishna. 

    In connection with its probe into the stock market manipulation, CBI arrested Ramkrishna previously this month. Ramkrishna is being questioned about the NSE irregularities that occurred during her tenure.

    Previously, the court also dismissed the bail plea of NSE's former group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, in the case. Ramkrishna had lately been questioned by the CBI. Earlier this year, the Income Tax Department raided multiple locations in Mumbai and Chennai associated with her.

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also kept an eye on Ramkrishna. Lately, Subramanian, an advisor to Ramkrishna, was sent to CBI custody. The CBI arrested him in Chennai in connection with the NSE case.

    The arrest was made in connection with the co-location scam, for which an FIR was filed in May 2018 amid new revelations about irregularities at the country's largest stock exchange. The CBI investigates the alleged improper dissemination of information from market exchange computer servers to stockbrokers.

