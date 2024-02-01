Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren remanded to 1-day judicial custody in land scam

    The ED alleges that Soren is the primary beneficiary in land-related irregularities in Ranchi. It claims that a network of brokers and businessmen created fake deeds of land parcels by forging records in registrar offices and then sold them off.

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday (February 1) has been remanded to one day of judicial custody by a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi. On Wednesday night, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Soren in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

    Advocate Manish Singh said, "Hemant Soren has been sent to judicial custody for one day. A demand for 10 days remand was put, but the order has been reserved, and the next hearing will take place tomorrow."

    The ED alleges that Soren is the primary beneficiary in land-related irregularities in Ranchi. It claims that a network of brokers and businessmen created fake deeds of land parcels by forging records in registrar offices and then sold them off.

    After Hemant Soren resigned as chief minister, JMM leader Champai Soren was elected as the leader of the legislature party. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan has invited Champai Soren to Raj Bhavan.

    The ruling camp claims the support of 47 MLAs, while a letter contains the signatures of 42 MLAs. Notably, the names of JMM legislators Rabindranath Mahto, Chamra Linda, Lobin Hembrom, Ramdas Soren, and Sita Soren are missing from the list.

    In a video message recorded before his arrest, Hemant Soren stated that the ED decided to take him into custody after a full day of interrogation. He refuted the accusations, asserting that he has no connection to the alleged land scam and that he has been implicated based on fake papers.

    Hemant Soren, undeterred, emphasized his determination to face the legal proceedings, citing his lineage as the son of Shibu Soren, known for his resilient political spirit.

