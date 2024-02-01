Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi lauds inclusive, innovative Interim Budget 2024, foresees developed India by 2047 (WATCH)

    The focus on key pillars such as youth, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and agricultural development aligns with the government's broader agenda for comprehensive and sustainable growth.

    Interim Budget 2024 will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi congratulates FM (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 1) commended the Interim Budget 2024, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in his address to the nation. PM Modi characterized the budget as inclusive and innovative, expressing confidence in its continuity.

    He emphasized its potential to empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat, which include the youth, the impoverished, women, and farmers. PM Modi remarked that the budget guarantees the transformation of India into a developed nation by the year 2047.

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Highlighting the youth-centric aspects of the Union Interim Budget 2024-25, PM Modi stated, "This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India."

    He underscored two crucial decisions within the budget, noting the allocation of a Rs 1 Lakh Crore fund for research and innovation. The emphasis on nurturing research and innovation aligns with the government's commitment to fostering advancements and addressing the aspirations of the burgeoning youth population.

    PM Modi's address reflects the government's optimistic outlook towards the transformative potential of the budget in shaping the future trajectory of the nation. The focus on key pillars such as youth, poverty alleviation, women empowerment, and agricultural development aligns with the government's broader agenda for comprehensive and sustainable growth.

    Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget snt

    'No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Belagavi woman stripping case: Couple gets registered marriage with help of police vkp

    Belagavi woman stripping case: Couple gets registered marriage with help of police

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget in July 2024 assertion goes viral (WATCH)

    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024: No tweaks to income tax; A look at key highlights AJR

    Interim Budget 2024 highlights: No populist measures, tax rates unchanged in general election year

    Recent Stories

    Interim Budget 2024 FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech at 58 minutes gcw

    Interim Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman delivers her shortest speech

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru vkp

    Karnataka Budget 2024: BBMP seek Rs 500 crore to build state-of-the-art medical college in Bengaluru

    No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024 India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget snt

    'No populism, but confidence of winning Lok Sabha Elections 2024...': India gives thumbs-up to Interim Budget

    Budget 2024: What is 'game-changing' India-Middle East-Europe corridor? AJR

    Budget 2024: What is game-changing India-Middle East-Europe corridor?

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case rkn

    Kerala: Police book six people for issuing threats to judge who gave verdict in Ranjith Sreenivasan case

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon