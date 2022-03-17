Former J&K DGP shares 'Kashmir Files' fact, blames Government of 1989

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police SP Vaid on Thursday blamed the Congress government at the Centre in 1989 for the rise of terrorism in the country.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police SP Vaid on Thursday blamed the Congress government at the Centre in 1989 for the rise of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Vaid said, "Many people in the country do not know this Kashmir Files fact: the first batch of 70 terrorists trained by ISI was arrested by J&K Police but the ill-thought political decision had them released & same terrorists later on lead many terrorist organizations in J&K."

Citing the name of some of the notorious terrorists, the former DGP asked: "Could this have been possible without the knowledge of the Union Government of 1989?"

Some of the terrorists whom the former DGP identified include Mohammed Afzal Sheikh of Trehgam, Rafiq Ahmed Ahangar, Mohammad Ayub Najar, Farooq Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Mohammed Gujri, Farooq Ahmed Malik, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Teli.

The late 1980s saw the emergence of Pakistan-orchestrated terror in the Kashmir Valley. And at the receiving end of the terror acts were Kashmiri Hindus. In 1990, the atrocities on Kashmiri Hindus grew manifold, forcing a mass exodus of sorts from the Valley.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files: The 7 exoduses of Kashmiri Pandits

Ever since the release of the film 'The Kashmir Files' there has been a tug of war between the Congress and the BJP over fixing the blame for the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Senior government advisor Kanchan Gupta recently took to Twitter to share a photograph of separatist leader Yasin Malik with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to claim that the Congress government was in touch with those fighting an armed protest demanding separate Kashmir.

"Here is what #UPA did: Hugged and kissed terrorist Yasin Malik whose hands are stained with the blood of Indians, including IAF personnel. @INCIndia protested too much. It should instead opt for silence to hide its guilt and shame (sic)," Gupta said.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh too blamed the Congress for not coming to the aid of the Kashmiri Pandit community when they were being forced to leave their homes in the most painful condition.

"History witness to the fact that all this was a cumulative outcome of a series of Congress blunders beginning from what's now recorded as infamous Nehruvian blunders," he said.