Former IAS officer Arun Goel assumes charge as Election Commissioner of India

The newly appointed Election Commissioner, Arun Goel, assumed office on Monday, November 21, 2022. The former bureaucrat was named Election Commissioner on Saturday. He is a former Punjab cadre IAS officer. The Indian Election Commission is a multi-member body comprised of three commissioners. In the Election Commission, he will work alongside Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. The appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu was announced by the Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday.



According to the statement, "The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes office."



Arun Goel resigned from his position as Secretary of Heavy Industries on Friday. In May of this year, Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner.



The position of one Election Commissioner in the three-member commission has been vacant since May 15, when then-Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took over as Chief Election Commissioner after Sushil Chandra retired.



Goel was Secretary of the Ministry of Heavy Industries until Friday, when he resigned voluntarily, according to an order of the Cabinet's Appointments Committee, which appointed Uttar Pradesh cadre officer Kamran Rizvi to replace him.



Goel was Secretary Culture Ministry before being appointed Heavy Industries Secretary in 2019. He has also held the position of Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority.



