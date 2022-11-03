Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile

    The EC said that a polling station for Siddis has been set up in the state. It also said that Siddis are descendants of East African people who reside in the state. The EC further said that as many as three polling stations will be set up in Madhupur Jambur in Gir Somnath district for Siddis.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (November 3) held a press conference to announce the poll schedule for the Gujarat assembly elections 2022. The term of the 182-member Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023.

    The state is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    The BJP has been in power for 27 year in the state, home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah. While the AAP has released the names of 100 candidates so far, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.

    Addressing a press conference, the EC said that a polling station for a single voter in Gir has been set up in the state.

    "A shipping container at Aliabet with AMF for 217 voters. Polling station for a single voter in Gir Forest. A team of 15 election officials will visit to conduct an election for the single voter." the Election Commission said.

    In its address, the EC said that home voting facility will be available for voters above the age of 80.

    The EC said that a polling station for Siddis has been set up in the state. It also said that Siddis are descendants of East African people who reside in the state. The EC further said that as many as three polling stations will be set up in Madhupur Jambur in Gir Somnath district for Siddis.

    According to reports, the total voters from the Siddi community are 3481.

    Gujarat will go to polls in two phases, starting on December 1 and December 5, while the counting of votes will be held on December 8.

    Here's all you need to know:

    Phases: 2  phases
    Date of Issue of Notification:  November 5 and 10, 2022
    Last date of making nomination: November 14 and 17, 2022
    Date of Scrutiny: November 15 and 18, 2022
    Last date of withdrawal: November 17 and 21, 2022
    Date of Poll: December 1 and 5, 2022
    Date of Counting: December 8, 2022

