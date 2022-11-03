Gujarat Election 2022: What is Model Code of Conduct; check complete guidelines

The MCC comes into force soon after the announcement of elections in India (central, state, or local). The code applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (November 3) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. The EC announced that the state will go to polls in 2 phases from December 1 to 5. The counting of voting and results will be declared three days later on December 8.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the state. The MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions.

With this Gujarat is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Since 27 years, the BJP has been in power in the state. Gujarat is also home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. So far, AAP has released the names of 100 candidates. However, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.

With this, let's take a look at what is Model Code of Conduct and what happens if the code is violated.

What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

The MCC comes into force soon after the announcement of elections in India (Central, state, or local). The code applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees.

It remains in force till the declaration of final results. This set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition.

What happens when the code is violated?

The violation in MCC is likely to land the candidate in trouble or the election be declared void On the basis of a complaint by an individual or another party, the poll panel issues notice to the political party or a politician for the alleged violation.

Either dismissing the charge or accepting that the MCC was violated the party or the person then has to reply in writing to the poll panel.

Here's all you need to know Gujarat Elections 2022:

Phases: 2 phases

Assembly seats: 182

Date of Issue of Notification: November 5 and 10, 2022

Last date of making nomination: November 14 and 17, 2022

Date of Scrutiny: November 15 and 18, 2022

Last date of withdrawal: November 17 and 21, 2022

Date of Poll: December 1 and 5, 2022

Date of Counting: December 8, 2022