Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: What is Model Code of Conduct; check complete guidelines

    The MCC comes into force soon after the announcement of elections in India (central, state, or local). The code applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees.

    Gujarat Election 2022: What is Model Code of Conduct; check complete guidelines AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (November 3) announced the schedule for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. The EC announced that the  state will go to polls in 2 phases from December 1 to 5. The counting of voting and results will be declared three days later on December 8.

    With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the state. The MCC bars the political parties from announcing policy decisions.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile

    With this Gujarat is set to witness an intense electoral battle between the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the debutante Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

    Since 27 years, the BJP has been in power in the state. Gujarat is also home to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. So far, AAP has released the names of 100 candidates. However, the BJP and the Congress have not released any names yet.

    With this, let's take a look at what is Model Code of Conduct and what happens if the code is violated.

    Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

    What is Model Code of Conduct (MCC)?

    The Model Code of Conduct is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.

    The MCC comes into force soon after the announcement of elections in India (Central, state, or local). The code applies to all political parties, the candidates and polling agents, the government in power, and all government employees.

    Also read: 106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    It remains in force till the declaration of final results. This set of rules starts governing the conduct of political parties to prevent any use of unfair means by anyone whether incumbent or in opposition.

    What happens when the code is violated?

    The violation in MCC is likely to land the candidate in trouble or the election be declared void On the basis of a complaint by an individual or another party, the poll panel issues notice to the political party or a politician for the alleged violation.

    Also read: 'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Either dismissing the charge or accepting that the MCC was violated the party or the person then has to reply in writing to the poll panel.

    Here's all you need to know Gujarat Elections 2022:

    Phases: 2 phases
    Assembly seats: 182
    Date of Issue of Notification:  November 5 and 10, 2022
    Last date of making nomination: November 14 and 17, 2022
    Date of Scrutiny: November 15 and 18, 2022
    Last date of withdrawal: November 17 and 21, 2022
    Date of Poll: December 1 and 5, 2022
    Date of Counting: December 8, 2022

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting on December 8

    Gujarat Election 2022: Voting in 2 phases on December 1 and December 5, counting of votes on December 8

    Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan dares chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    'Prove your allegation, I will quit...' Kerala Governor dares CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Liquor shops to remain closed from November 10; check details - adt

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Liquor shops to remain closed from November 10; check details

    2000 Red Fort attack convict will hang; SC rejects LeT terrorist Ashfaq's review plea

    2000 Red Fort attack convict will hang; SC rejects LeT terrorist Ashfaq's review plea

    Recent Stories

    I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake RBA

    'I am Jacqueline Fernandez's big fan', says French DJ Snake

    Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy sur

    Get rid of cold and cough with this home remedy

    You get what you pay for tweets Elon Musk amid blue tick fee criticism gcw

    'You get what you pay for,' tweets Elon Musk amid 'blue tick' fee criticism

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check - adt

    Haryana CET 2022: Admit Card for Group C positions released; know how to check

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: From polling booth for 1 voter to ensuring vote for Siddis, EC going to the last mile

    Recent Videos

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon