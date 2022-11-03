Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gujarat Election 2022: Check full list of constituency-wise polling dates here

    In the run-up to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be seen campaigning aggressively in the state along with opposition Congress and also the new entrant AAP, which is trying to make inroads in the state.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday (November 3) announced the full schedule for the Gujarat election 2022. The EC announced that the state will go to polls in two phases. Phase 1 will be held on December 1, 2022 and Phase 2 on December 5, 2022. The counting of votes will take place on November 8.

    Gujarat Election 2022: List of constituencies that will vote on December 1 and 5

    • Amreli (Dhari, Amreli, Lathi, Savarkundla, and Rajula)
    • Bharuch (Jambusar, Vagra, Jhagadia (ST), Bharuch, and Ankleshwar).
    • Botad (Botad and Gadhada)
    • Bhavnagar (Mahuva, Talaja, Gariadhar, Palitana, Bhavnagar Rural, Bhavnagar East, Bhavnagar West)
    • Dangs (Dangs)
    • Devbhumi Dwarka (Khambhalia, and Dwarka)
    • Gir Somnath (Somnath, Talala, Kodinar, and Una)
    • Jamnagar (Kalavad, Jamnagar Rural, Jamnagar North, Jamnagar South, and Jamjodhpur)
    • Junagadh (Manavadar, Junagadh, Visavadar, Keshod, and Mangrol)
    • Kachchh (Abdasa, Mandvi , Bhuj, Anjar, Gandhidham (SC), and Rapar)
    • Morbi (Morbi, Tankara, and Wankaner)
    • Narmada (Nandod and Dediapada)
    • Navsari (Jalalpore, Navsari, Gandevi, and Bansda)
    • Porbandar (Porbandar, and Kutiyana)
    • Rajkot (Rajkot East, Rajkot West, Rajkot South, Rajkot Rural, Jasdan, Gondal, Jetpur & Dhoraji)
    • Surendranagar (Dasada, Limbdi, Wadhwan, Chotila, and Dhrangadhra)
    • Surat (Olpad, Mangrol, Mandvi, Kamrej, Surat East, Surat North, Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhna, Majura, Katargam, Surat West, Choryasi, Bardoli, Mahuva)
    • Tapi (Vyara and Nizar)
    • Valsad (Dharampur, Valsad, Pardi, Kaprada, and Umbergaon)

    Here's all you need to know about Gujarat Elections 2022:

    Phases: 2 phases
    Assembly seats: 182
    Date of Issue of Notification:  November 5 and 10, 2022
    Last date of making nomination: November 14 and 17, 2022
    Date of Scrutiny: November 15 and 18, 2022
    Last date of withdrawal: November 17 and 21, 2022
    Date of Poll: December 1 and 5, 2022
    Date of Counting: December 8, 2022

