    Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad likely to announce new political party today; know details here

    The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, will hold a news conference on Monday to introduce his new political party. Azad responded, "I will conduct a press conference on Monday," when questioned about his new political party.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 9:43 AM IST

    The former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the party last month, is expected to announce the formation of his new political party on Monday, September 26. According to media reports, Azad will announce the name and ideologies of his new political party on Monday.

    According to media reports, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will hold a press conference on Monday to announce his new political organisation. When asked about his new political party, Azad said, "I will hold a press conference on Monday."

    Ghulam Nabi Azad inspired several Congress workers in Jammu and Kashmir to resign after he resigned from the party in a scathing letter aimed at the Gandhi family. It is speculated that these party members will join the former J&K CM's new party.

    "I haven't decided on a name for my party yet. The people of J-K will choose the party's name and flag. I'll give my party a Hindustani name that everyone will understand," GN Azad said at the rally after leaving the grand old party after five decades.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad promised three things from his new party during his first rally after resigning from the Congress party, full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, the right to land, and employment to the native domicile.

    Given the impending assembly elections, Azad stated that the first unit of his political organisation would be formed in Jammu and Kashmir. "My party will focus on restoring full statehood, the right to land, and native employment," he added.

    Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress party last month, issuing a five-page resignation letter in which he attacked the Gandhi family, most notably Rahul Gandhi. Azad called the former Congress president 'immature' and chastised him for his 'childish behaviour.'

    While Azad took potshots at Sonia Gandhi in the letter, his main target was Rahul Gandhi, whom he called a 'non-serious individual' and 'immature.'

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2022, 9:43 AM IST
