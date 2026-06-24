A man's death in Tumakuru, first thought to be an accident, is now a murder case. Police say Ramesh's brother, Hanumantha Raju, and associates killed him to claim ₹30 lakh insurance money and staged the scene as a crash.

A man's death, initially suspected to be an accident after his decomposed body was found on a two-wheeler on a roadside in Karnataka's Tumakuru on June 20, has now been confirmed as a murder allegedly staged to claim insurance money, police said on Wednesday.

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According to police, the case came to light after the body of Ramesh, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, was found in a decomposed state on a roadside in Karnataka's Tumakuru on June 20.

Initial Suspicion vs. Forensic Findings

Speaking to ANI, Tumakuru Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok K Venkat said the initial impression suggested an accident, following which an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was registered. However, subsequent forensic findings confirmed homicide, police added.

"On the evening of June 20th, we received information that a body had been found in a decomposed state on a two-wheeler on the road. Police immediately arrived at the scene. It appeared to be an accident, but upon closer examination, the body bore bruises and abrasions. Based on suspicion, a UDR was registered and the body was sent to Tumakuru for a post-mortem examination. It revealed that the injuries were caused by a heavy object and that the throat had been strangled. It was determined that the death was not an accident but a homicide," SP Ashok K Venkat said.

Insurance Money Motive Revealed

Police said the deceased's elder brother, Hanumantha Raju, along with his associates Lakshmikant, Naveen Kumar and MD Jilani, allegedly conspired to murder him and stage it as an accident.

"The deceased was identified as Ramesh from Andhra Pradesh. His elder brother, Hanumantha Raju, along with his associates, Lakshmikant, Naveen Kumar, and MD Jilani, planned the incident and attempted to make it appear as an accident. The motive behind the incident was that the accused had bought a life insurance policy of Rs 15 lakh in his brother's name two years ago... In case of an accident, the amount would have doubled, i.e., Rs 30 lakh," the SP added.

Black Magic Angle Also Being Probed

Police also said preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a practitioner of black magic, and his estranged wife had alleged that neighbours were troubled by it. Both angles are being probed.

"The deceased was a practitioner of black magic, and his estranged wife said her neighbours were troubled by it. Investigations are underway on both counts--black magic and the insurance money. The four accused have been produced before a magistrate, and the car used in the crime has been seized. In the coming days, we will investigate and file a charge sheet as quickly as possible," SP Ashok K Venkat said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. (ANI)