BJP and Congress leaders have demanded Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's resignation over a viral video row. The call follows Haryana Police arresting two men for allegedly fabricating a forensic report stating the video was fake, reportedly for Rs 10 lakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress leaders have demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann step down from the post amid the row over the purported video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru's photos.

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BJP, Congress Demand CM's Resignation

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday slammed Bhagwant Mann after Haryana Police apprehended two individuals accused of fabricating a report, stating that the viral video was fake. The BJP leader called Mann "intoxicated with power." Chugh said, "When Shri Akal Takht Sahib had called him over the disrespectful video, he had denied it and said that this video is fake, created by AI. Bhagwant Mann is intoxicated with power. He challenged the Akal Takht Sahib and has come up with a false report. Bhagwant Mann has been declared a traitor...he has no moral right to remain CM of Punjab."

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also called for his resignation and a public apology. He said, "The Congress party demands the resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann for acting against the interests of the Guru. He must apologise to the people of Punjab for this transgression. The fact that his officials held a meeting at a hotel in Gurugram and had the report prepared to suit their own agenda confirms the validity of the Akal Takht's verdict labelling him as 'Guru dokhi' (someone who has acted against the Guru)."

Two Arrested for Fabricating Forensic Report

This comes after the Gurugram Police apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

According to the police officials, the accused received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video. ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday, "The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing."

"They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert," the police officer added.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann has maintained that the video was fake. (ANI)