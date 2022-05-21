Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them

    A video of human-wildlife conflict wherein villagers pelting stones at two tiger cubs has gone viral on social media. The video of the incident which reportedly took place on Tuesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district has angered wildlife activists and social media users.

    Forest dept rescues 2 tiger cubs from irate villagers pelting stones at them - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 21, 2022, 7:56 PM IST

    In Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, two tiger cubs were injured in an attack by angry villagers, who were later rescued by the forest department. The video of irate villagers pelting stones at the cubs has gone viral on social media and had angered wildlife activists and enthusiasts alike.

    A video has been doing rounds on social media wherein irate villages can be seen pelting stones at two tiger cubs. The unfortunate incident that has angered social media users, took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, injuring one of the cubs. The cubs were, however, rescued by a team of officials from the forest department who later shifted the cubs to the animal hospital situated in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Mandla district.

    Also Read: Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

    KTR's veterinarian Dr Sandeep Agarwal reportedly said that the cubs, aged about four to six months, had become weak due to starvation. They were rescued and brought to the tiger reserve on Tuesday. One of the cubs had received injuries; it was given treatment and continues to be under observation while it is on the road to recovery.

    As per reports, the two tiger cubs will be kept in the animal enclosure at Kanha’s Mukki range. Once recovered, they will be released into the Gorilla re-wilding centre at the reserve. Once the cubs have learned to survive on their own in the wild, they will be transferred back to the jungles.

    Officials said the cubs, who were injured in an attack by angry villagers in Seoni district on Tuesday morning, were later rescued by a team from the forest department. A video of the incident that surfaced online, showed a cub limping while a group of people were seen pelting stones. In the video, some other people were seen trying to stop them.

    Meanwhile, the video that is viral on social media, has angered many wildlife activities. Bhopal-based wildlife activist, Ajay Dubey, said that the incident highlights the insensitivity of the people. He also mentioned that the cubs were separated from their mother.

    According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh leads the country in maximum tiger population with an estimated number of 526 tigers. It is followed by Karnataka which stands at 524 tigers.

    Also Read: A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 7:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Delhi, discusses Rajya Sabha candidate list - adt

    Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visits Delhi, discusses Rajya Sabha candidate list

    When big tree falls Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's post on Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary is a self goal

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claims hack after tweet on Rajiv Gandhi triggers backlash

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video - gps

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai Indians XI against Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Twitter left disappointed as no Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai XI

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore turns blue in support of Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals for playoffs race-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: RCB turns blue in support of Mumbai against Delhi for playoffs race

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass - adt

    Goa Board HSSC Result 2022: GBSHSE class 12th results declared, 92.66% students pass

    Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair - adt

    Colouring hair? Here are few tips to consider before dying your hair

    Recent Videos

    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon