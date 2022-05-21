Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

A terrifying footage shows a speeding car hitting a group of pedestrians in Bengaluru. The whole accident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

A pedestrian died, and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in a terrifying accident on Friday. The mishap occurred near the Kathriguppe junction in the Banashankari area of Bengaluru. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera.

In the video, a man recognised as Suresh and a group of three other friends were seen walking on the side of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road.

In no time, a blue-coloured car enters the frame and hits all of them at full speed. The force of the vehicle was so much that all of them flung into the air and tossed on the footpath, and the car too hit another vehicle parked nearby and stopped.

While the three victims were not visible in the video, the driver was seen getting off the car and coming near the first man his car hit. The first victim can be seen lying on the footpath next to a scooty. Witnessing the person in pain, the driver called nearby people on the street to help the severely injured man. The front of the blue car can be seen entirely shattered in the video.

According to reports, a person identified as Suresh died in this fatal accident while the three others are under observation. The man driving the car was recognised as Mukesh, working as an assistant director in the Kannada film industry. Mukesh was returning home after finishing the shoot while the misfortune took place. A few other cars and two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident.

Reportedly, a case has been filed against Mukesh in the Banashankari police station, and he has been arrested. It is believed that the driver lost control of the car and is considered to have accelerated rather than hit down the breaks. Watch the video.

