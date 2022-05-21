Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video

    A terrifying footage shows a speeding car hitting a group of pedestrians in Bengaluru. The whole accident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.
     

    Speeding car rams pedestrians; one died, three hurt; watch horrifying video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 21, 2022, 1:29 PM IST

    A pedestrian died, and three others were injured after a speeding car rammed into them in a terrifying accident on Friday. The mishap occurred near the Kathriguppe junction in the Banashankari area of Bengaluru. The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera.

    In the video, a man recognised as Suresh and a group of three other friends were seen walking on the side of Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road. 

    Also Read: Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video

    In no time, a blue-coloured car enters the frame and hits all of them at full speed. The force of the vehicle was so much that all of them flung into the air and tossed on the footpath, and the car too hit another vehicle parked nearby and stopped. 

    While the three victims were not visible in the video, the driver was seen getting off the car and coming near the first man his car hit. The first victim can be seen lying on the footpath next to a scooty. Witnessing the person in pain, the driver called nearby people on the street to help the severely injured man. The front of the blue car can be seen entirely shattered in the video.

    According to reports, a person identified as Suresh died in this fatal accident while the three others are under observation. The man driving the car was recognised as Mukesh, working as an assistant director in the Kannada film industry. Mukesh was returning home after finishing the shoot while the misfortune took place. A few other cars and two-wheelers were also damaged in the incident. 

    Reportedly, a case has been filed against Mukesh in the Banashankari police station, and he has been arrested. It is believed that the driver lost control of the car and is considered to have accelerated rather than hit down the breaks. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Here's why 'India does not need robotic automation'; watch the viral video

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Calls to punish TMC after Calcutta HC says it fielded a Bangladeshi in 2021 election

    Mamata Banerjee's TMC fielded Bangladeshi in 2021 polls, BJP is unsparing

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks - adt

    Assam floods: Nearly 8 lakh residents affected across 29 districts, families living on railway tracks

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad honour killing 24 year old man killed by wife s relatives gcw

    Hyderabad honour killing: 24-year-old man killed by wife's relatives

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home - adt

    Another BMC notice to MP-MLA Rana couple for illegal construction at their Mumbai's Khar home

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad RRR Jersey Panchayat 2 watch these 6 films and series over the weekend drb

    RRR, Jersey, Panchayat 2, watch these 6 films, series over the weekend

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors determination makes it 2-0 against Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors' determination makes it 2-0 against Dallas Mavericks

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26 Here s what we know so far gcw

    Realme Pad X tablet to launch on May 26, Here's what we know so far

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon