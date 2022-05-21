Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch

    The Uttar Pradesh Police posted a video of a deer to define the significance of following road safety guidelines.

    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 21, 2022, 10:12 AM IST

    The Mumbai Police Twitter account is known for sharing trendy memes and inspirational and informative videos to motivate people and spread awareness. Now it looks like the Uttar Pradesh police have also joined the list. The UP police posted a cute video of a deer to encourage road safety and the significance of following traffic safety rules. 

    In the video, the deer can be seen patiently waiting on the roadside to stop the vehicle's movement before crossing the other side of the street. And when the traffic halts, the animal uses zebra crossing to go to the other side. The clip intends to spread the message that when an animal can obey traffic rules, why can’t humans do? 

    Posting the video on their official Twitter handle, Uttar Pradesh police highlighted the importance of following road safety guidelines.

    As per the sources, the video was recorded at Nara Prefecture in central Japan, which is famous for its sika deer or the Japanese deer, which can be seen roaming around in most of the public places. After being shared online, the video accumulated over 33K views and 1.3K likes. Social media users loved the wordplay. A user wrote, "UP POLICE : What a nice example of Traffic Control." Another person commented, "Beautiful." Take a look.

    Uttar Pradesh Police has often used western references to describe the importance of road safety. According to a statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, India registered around 11 per cent of the global deaths in road accidents, which was the highest in the world.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
