A foreign vlogger's video has gone viral on social media where he is seen describing the Delhi Metro as one of the best metro systems in the world, even better than the London Underground transit system. Rory Porter, who has visited India twice, took to Instagram to share the video in which he expressed surprise at the Delhi Metro's efficiency, cleanliness, and modern infrastructure, which is regarded as the lifeline for Delhiites.

Porter shared he is surprised by the airport-like security checks, including X-ray machines. He finds it unbelievable that a half-hour journey costs just Rs 43 (approximately 0.35 pounds). Porter also pointed out that this is the cheapest fare he has ever traveled for in the world. The trains are extremely clean, smell good, have plenty of seats, are modern, and are not crowded at all.

"Okay, just Rs 43 (0.35 pounds) for a half-hour journey. So very, very cheap. Probably, one of the cheapest train or metros I have been on in the world," Porter said, pointing towards the modern-looking metro coaches.

"They are very clean indeed. It smells very nice. Lots of seats. Extremely modern...I mean, look at this. It is not very overcrowded either," he added.

"There is plenty of seats. There is no one really standing up. This could be one of the best ones I have been on in the world. Very efficient, lots of stations. Better than London. That is one of the best metros I have been on. Very nice, all air-conditioned, very clean, very modern."

Social media users remarked that the positive side of the Indian transport system rarely goes viral on the internet. A user wrote, "Those who make videos of people climbing on top of trains in Bangladesh viral under the name of India will not see this." Others suggested that he should also try Mumbai's new underground metro, which is even more luxurious.