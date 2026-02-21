Telangana CM Revanth Reddy pitched the state's investor-friendly ecosystem to global leaders, including the CEOs of OpenAI and FedEx, at a dinner hosted by US Ambassador Sergio Gor in New Delhi, inviting them to explore opportunities in Hyderabad.

Telangana CM Pitches State to Global Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended a dinner hosted by the US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the Chief of Mission's Residence in New Delhi on Friday evening.

The gathering was attended by several global leaders and industry heads, including Raj Subramanian, CEO of FedEx; Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI; Andrej Plenkovic, Prime Minister of Croatia; Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan; Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal; and Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel Limited, among other Heads of State and CEOs of multinational corporations.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the dignitaries and business leaders, highlighting Telangana's progressive industrial policy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly ecosystem. He elaborated on the State Government's proactive approach towards facilitating investments, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, logistics, advanced manufacturing, and green energy.

The Chief Minister extended a cordial invitation to the guests to visit Hyderabad and explore the vast opportunities available in Telangana. He assured them of the State Government's full support, speedy clearances, and a transparent, industry-oriented policy framework for companies seeking to establish or expand their presence in the State.

The dinner provided a cordial platform for strengthening ties and fostering future collaborations.

US Envoy Hints at Potential Visit by Donald Trump

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday underlined the importance that US President Donald Trump attaches to India, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited him to visit the country.

Addressing a joint press conference with US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg and US President's Science and Technology Advisor Michael Kratsios, Gor said there was no formal announcement yet on the visit, but recalled that President Trump greatly enjoyed his earlier trip to India. He added that when Trump nominated him as ambassador, he had spoken about India's unmatched vibrancy, colour, history and culture, and expressed confidence that the President would return at some point.

"In terms of the President's visit, the Prime Minister invited him. I don't have any announcements for you soon. The president loved his visit to India. When he nominated me to be ambassador here, one thing he said is the vibrancy, the colour, the history and the culture that you're gonna see in India is unmatched, and so I'm sure he will be back here at some point," said Gor.