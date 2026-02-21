Co-workers of a 25-year-old delivery executive, Hem Shankar, demand justice after he was killed in a road accident in West Delhi. A car allegedly hit his scooty from behind. The Delhi Police have arrested the 27-year-old accused driver.

Co-workers of Hem Shankar, the 25-year-old delivery executive who died in a road accident near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light in West Delhi, have demanded strict action against the accused driver. Hem Shankar was killed in the early hours of Saturday after a car allegedly hit his electric scooty from behind on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden. The accused driver has been arrested by the Delhi Police, and the vehicle has been seized.

Speaking about the incident, one of his co-workers said, "The victim used to work with us. He was delivering an order, and a car hit him." Another co-worker added, "We want justice."

Eyewitness Account

An eyewitness who was present nearby at the time of the incident said he heard a loud noise. "I was on duty at the petrol pump when I heard a loud noise. The car was being driven at a speed of 150 km/h, and the driver dragged the victim from one corner to another. The victim died. The accused has been detained by the police. If people drink and drive, such kinds of incidents will continue to happen," he told ANI.

Police Investigation and Arrest

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man has been arrested after a delivery boy was killed in a road accident, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the accident was received at Tilak Nagar police station at around 3:26 am. The incident occurred near the Subhash Nagar Metro red light on Najafgarh Road towards Rajouri Garden, where both vehicles involved were found at the spot.

The victim, identified as Hem Shankar (25), was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He was working as a delivery executive for a quick-commerce company and was riding an electric scooty at the time of the accident. MLC information has been received, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West District said.

According to the DCP, eyewitnesses present reported that a car allegedly hit the e-scooter from behind. The accused driver, identified as Mohit Kumar (27), son of Rajesh Kumar and a resident of Najafgarh, was immediately taken into custody and later arrested. The car has been seized. Police added that the accused works as an MCD contractor. An FIR has been registered, and further legal action is underway.