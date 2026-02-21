Maverick Simulation Solutions showcased 'LuSI', an advanced pediatric mannequin, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The mannequin mimics respiratory diseases, allowing healthcare professionals to train without using real children as test subjects.

Advanced Pediatric Mannequin 'LuSI' Unveiled

At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Ajit Kumar, Senior Vice President of Maverick Simulation Solutions, showcased a highly advanced pediatric training mannequin, named LuSI, designed to mimic various respiratory conditions in children.

"This is a very advanced baby (LuSI), which is like a newborn right now, and it can mimic any kind of respiratory condition. The diseases that children have, this baby can mimic. So, this baby is used for training," Kumar told ANI.

He said the mannequin is intended for medical training, allowing healthcare professionals to learn how to manage pediatric respiratory diseases without treating real children as test subjects.

"When a child is born and has various types of respiratory diseases, instead of treating real children and using them as guinea pigs, you can use this mannequin for training. You can learn to treat all those diseases on this baby," Kumar added.

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and inclusive technological advancement.

The India AI Impact Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

Guiding Pillars: People, Planet, and Progress

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is guided by three Sutras or foundational pillars - People, Planet, and Progress. These sutras articulate the core principles for global cooperation on artificial intelligence. They aim to promote human-centric AI that safeguards rights and ensures equitable benefits across societies, environmentally sustainable advancement of AI, and inclusive economic and technological advancement.

The Summit saw participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, and about 45 Ministers.