Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his heartfelt wishes to all students appearing for the board examinations of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, which began today, a release from the Chief Minister's office stated. "The Uttarakhand School Education Board examinations are starting today. On this important occasion, heartfelt best wishes to all the students..." he wrote on X.

CM's Message of Encouragement

The Chief Minister told students that they have studied with hard work, discipline, and dedication throughout the year. Now is the time to showcase their talent with confidence and a positive mindset. He said that examinations are not the ultimate measure of success in life, but an important step toward a bright future. "You have studied throughout the year with hard work, discipline, and dedication. Now is the time to showcase your talent with confidence and positive thinking. The examination is not the final test of success in life, but rather an important step towards your bright future..." he added.

Further, he advised students to take their exams with a calm mind, focus, and strong self-belief. Expressing his confidence, he said that he is certain students will make their parents, teachers, and the state proud. He also prayed for their success and a bright future.

CM Attends Religious Yatra in Rudraprayag

Meanwhile, he attended the Maa Chandika Mahavanyath Devara Yatra held at village Biron Deval in Agastyamuni block of Rudraprayag district.

During the visit, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Maa Chandika temple, participated in the Maha Yagya, and performed rituals amid Vedic chanting, seeking the blessings of Maa Chandika and praying for the prosperity and well-being of the state. (ANI)