A viral video from Meghalaya has left social media both angry and embarrassed. It shows a foreign tourist confronting an Indian man who was casually throwing plastic water bottles in public place in a state known for its pristine hills and clean air.

When One Person Decides to Speak Up

In the clip, the man is seen littering openly as people walk past without reacting. That's when the foreigner steps in, visibly upset, and questions his behaviour. Eyewitnesses say the tourist told him that throwing plastic waste in public is not just irresponsible but harmful to Meghalaya's fragile ecosystem.

Locals Join In, Situation Heats Up

As the argument continued, more people gathered around. A few locals tried to calm both sides, but they also made it clear that littering like this cannot be ignored, especially in a tourist destination that depends heavily on its natural beauty.

The Litter Comes Back Home

After several people intervened, the man was finally made to pick up the plastic bottles he had thrown. The video ends with him collecting the trash.

Internet Reacts: 'Why Does It Take a Foreigner?'

Social media was quick to react. While many praised the tourist for taking a stand, others said it was shameful that visitors are forced to remind citizens about basic public responsibility.

Comments poured in calling the incident a wake-up call, especially for eco-sensitive states like Meghalaya where careless littering can undo years of conservation efforts.