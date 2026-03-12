BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan says PM Modi's Trichy rally marks the start of the end for the 'evil, corrupt' DMK government. He accused the DMK of creating a 'living nightmare' with collapsed law and order, especially for women in Tamil Nadu.

BJP Slams 'Evil, Corrupt' DMK Regime

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Tiruchirappalli sent a resounding message that the "countdown of the evil, corrupt" Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime has begun, with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan claiming the party is determined to free the people from the "living nightmare" under the current government, where law and order has reportedly collapsed.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tremendously triumphant Trichy rally has sent across one very clear-cut message that the countdown has commenced for the end of the corrupt, evil DMK regime. The past five years has been one of the darkest chapters in Tamil Nadu politics due to the evil DMK regime, and the people of Tamil Nadu are going through a living nightmare," Kesavan told ANI on Wednesday.

Kesavan's comments come shortly after the Prime Minister addressed multiple events in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Prime Minister's visit comes as multiple political parties prepare for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

"Which is why when PM Narendra Modi spoke, it reflected the sentiments of the Tamil people when the PM said that the people of Tamil Nadu had now resolved to defeat and uproot the insensitive, incompetent and directionless disaster model DMK government," the BJP spokesperson added.

'Jungle Raaj' and Rising Crime Alleged

Claiming that there is "jungle raaj" under the DMK leadership, Kesavan claimed the state has become even more unsafe for women. "You see a jungle raaj under this DMK regime, there is no law and order, it has completely collapsed, you see hardened criminals roaming the streets without any fear of the government. We saw how, in the last five years, we have seen an increase in crime against women. Our mothers, daughters, and sisters do not feel safe in Tamil Nadu, just take this week, we saw a 7-year-old child being brutally sexually assaulted in Namakkal," he said.

PM Modi Unveils Development Projects

PM Modi on Wednesday unveiled multiple development projects worth around Rs 5,650 crore in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu and said his government's goal "is to create a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed nation".

PM Modi said the projects will boost energy access, connectivity and create thousands of jobs for the youth of Tamil Nadu. "Each of these roads isn't only a piece of physical infrastructure. Patients can access better healthcare, students can travel to schools and colleges comfortably, and farmers can travel to different places to sell produce or buy inputs. Overall, each road lifts the rural economy and increases ease of living," he said.

He also laid the foundation stone for Bharat Petroleum City Gas Distribution, which has an outlay of nearly Rs 3,700 crore "This network covers the Nilgiris and Erode districts of Tamil Nadu. It will provide piped natural gas to nearly nine lakh families and hundreds of commercial organisations. Piped gas will flow directly to the home, boosting ease of leaving. Thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly," the PM said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the Prime Minister inaugurated 89 rural roads spanning 370 km in Tamil Nadu, which will significantly improve connectivity to markets, schools and healthcare facilities in rural areas. (ANI)