A cat was caught near a Russian prison carrying packages of alleged narcotics intended for inmates. Authorities believe smugglers used the cat as a courier, hoping it would go unnoticed. The incident was filmed and went viral online.

When prison guards noticed a cat quietly prowling near the walls of a Russian correctional facility, they probably expected nothing more than another stray looking for food. Instead, they uncovered a scene that seemed straight out of a crime thriller.

The feline was intercepted before it could disappear into the prison grounds. As officers picked it up, they found several small packages carefully strapped to its body. According to Russian authorities, those packets allegedly contained narcotic substances meant for inmates inside the prison.

The dramatic discovery was captured on video, and within hours, the footage had spread across social media, turning the four-legged "courier" into an unlikely internet sensation.

Check the viral video here:

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Authorities believe the cat was deliberately used by smugglers who hoped the animal could slip past security unnoticed. Cats are agile, quiet and capable of squeezing through small gaps, making them difficult to detect compared with human couriers.

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Officials suspect the feline had either been trained or repeatedly fed near the prison so it would instinctively return to inmates waiting inside. Investigators are now trying to identify those behind the operation and determine whether this was a one-off attempt or part of a larger smuggling network.

The viral clip shows prison officers gently restraining the cat before removing the packages fastened around its body. While many social media users joked that the animal had become the world's most unexpected "cat burglar," others pointed out the darker reality—that the cat itself was an innocent victim being exploited for criminal purposes.

The bizarre incident has reignited discussions about the increasingly inventive ways criminals attempt to smuggle contraband into prisons. Around the world, authorities have previously intercepted drones carrying mobile phones, pigeons transporting drugs and even tennis balls packed with contraband thrown over prison walls. Yet using a domestic cat as a courier is among the rarest methods ever reported.

As investigators continue to trace the people responsible, the story has become a global talking point—not just because of its unusual nature, but because it highlights how far criminal networks are willing to go to outsmart prison security.

For one unsuspecting cat, an ordinary stroll ended with international headlines, a viral video and an investigation that has left millions asking the same question: Who turned a harmless feline into an alleged drug mule?

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