Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Flights to be suspended for five hours at Thiruvananthapuram airport on October 23; Here's why

    During the Alpassi Arattu procession, the deities of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple are taken to the sea for a holy bath which also passes through the runway at Thiruvananthapuram airport.

    Flights to be suspended for five hours at Thiruvananthapuram airport on October 23; Here's why anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The international airport at Thiruvananthapuram will remain suspended for five hours on October 23 to facilitate Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. A statement from the airport authority stated that flight services will be temporarily suspended from 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm.

    Also read: Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment

    The passenger advisory read, " Flight services at Thiruvananthapuram Airport will be temporarily suspended on October 23, 2023, from 1600 to 2100 hours, to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu Procession by Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple."

    "The updated timings of the flights are available with the respective airlines. Your understanding is greatly appreciated," it added.

    The custom of the temple procession travelling along the path to go to Shangumugham beach for the deities' holy bath began generations ago and has persisted even after the airport was built in 1932.

    For decades, the airport has had to pause operations and rearrange planes twice a year so that the shrine's bi-annual, centuries-old ceremonial procession can pass down the runway. According to historians, the then-Travancore King Sree Chithira Thirunal had made it clear when the airport was built at that location that it would be accessible to the general public for 363 days of the year and for two days for Lord Padmanabha, the titular deity of the royal dynasty.
     

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment rkn

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment

    Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu AJR

    'Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-69 October 18 2023: Who will win first prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru's ambitious Skydeck project aims to soar as India's tallest viewing tower (WATCH)

    Shashi Tharoor shares Kerala style Dandiya dance; Video goes viral rkn

    Shashi Tharoor shares Kerala style Dandiya dance; Video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment rkn

    Kerala: Health Inspector accused of strangulating wife to death gets life imprisonment

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Jigna Vohra's behavior, Soniya Bansal takes a stand RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande gets upset with Jigna Vohra's behavior, Soniya Bansal takes a stand

    Katrina Kaif's surprise appearance in Hyderabad sparks pregnancy rumors amid 'Tiger 3' hype [WATCH] ATG

    Katrina Kaif's surprise appearance in Hyderabad sparks pregnancy rumors amid 'Tiger 3' hype [WATCH]

    Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu AJR

    'Fired without provocation': Two BSF personnel injured as Pakistan rangers open fire in Jammu

    Why Jordan turned away Joe Biden, made him to re-route to Israel

    Why Jordan turned away Joe Biden, made him to re-route to Israel

    Recent Videos

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon
    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon